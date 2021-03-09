LCDHD currently reports 23 active Covid cases in Adair

Monday, March 8, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 4.06%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today. We have experienced a total of 363 deaths resulting in a 1.77% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.17% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.81% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 39 cases in the hospital. This is 4 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,142 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.55% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.74%. The latest data shows that 80% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 15% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 20,563 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 9.84% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 97 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 8; Casey: 6; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 3; Green: 3; McCreary: 31; Pulaski: 16; Russell: 10; Taylor: 7; and, Wayne: 11. In all, we have released 97.2% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 53 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 211 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Medical Facilities. Of our active cases, 5% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 45 today: Adair: 3; Clinton: 1; Green: 6; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 13; Russell: 3; Taylor: 10; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.002. This means our total case count is projected to double every 433.11 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Green: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 90-year-old female who is hospitalized, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is released, 3/08/21;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 91-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 45-year-old male who is released, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, not listed;

Taylor: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is released, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 21-year-old male who is released, 3/07/21;

Taylor: A 56-year-old male who is released, 3/07/21;

Taylor: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 9months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

A close look at our data may appear McCreary and Pulaski’s numbers are off today. This is because we deleted a couple of cases as not meeting criteria.

The death we report today is a 50-year-old individual from Russell who had been hospitalized.

We added fewer cases today than last Monday. This is particularly impressive since last week we added Sunday and Monday cases on Monday and this week we added Saturday, Sunday, and Monday cases today. So, things are looking good with the new case rate.

We have 1 county in the “yellow-community-spread” category, Cumberland; 8 counties in the “orange-critical” range of community-spread: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne; and only 1 county in the “red-critical” range of community-spread: Taylor.

Please, do not become complacent with observing the guidance just because things are looking up. The last thing we need is to give this virus a chance to take off again. The federal and state public health officials are saying everyone who wants the vaccine should be able to have at least their first dose by the end of May. So, until the vaccine is widely available, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 20,563 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 411,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 411,040 statewide plus 369 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

