LCDHD currently reports 32 active Covid cases in Adair

SATURDAY, FEB. 6, 2021

FROM LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

We have been notified that our district will receive 4,000 doses of 1st/prime dose COVID-19 vaccine spread out over the next 3 weeks for administration by our local health departments. This will be for people in Phase 1a or 1b including those 70 and older. We will take appointments by phone beginning on Monday, February 8th at 9:00 am EST/8:00 am CST. Do not call early. Do not leave your information on our answering machine. We are not keeping waiting lists. We do expect to fill all 4,000 apointment slots within the first few hours. We plan to have 30 phone lines open and 15 to 20 operators. However, we know the demand will be greater than the supply. We apologize in advance for not being able to accommodate everyone.

When our scheduling call center goes live next Monday morning, these are the numbers to dial:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.07%.

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 332 deaths resulting in a 1.77% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.07% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.72% mortality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 56 cases in the hospital. This is 4 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,052 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.6% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.62%. The latest data shows that 95.56% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 26.67% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 18,780 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 8.99% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 113 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Casey: 7; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 4; McCreary: 15; Pulaski: 37; Russell: 5; Taylor: 29; and, Wayne: 7. In all, we have released 93.9% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 17 more cases today than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 817 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Medical Facilities. We have had 67 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 8% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 130 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 5; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 5; Green: 13; McCreary: 15; Pulaski: 31; Russell: 27; Taylor: 23; and, Wayne: 5. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.006. This means our total case count is projected to double every 107.46 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 84-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 57-year-old male who is released, Resolved;

Cumberland: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 82-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Green: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 91-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 59-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 66-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is released, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 45-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 14-year-old male who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 12-year-old male who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 13-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 15-year-old male who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Starting next week, the health departments will be closed on Sundays. As long as we can keep up with case investigations, contact tracing, releases, and vaccination clinics, we are going to make an effort to give our staff consistently one day off per week. This means there will not be a Daily Brief on Sundays.

We are happy to report no new deaths today.

After 3 weeks of declining cases, we added 829 new cases this week compared to 795 last week. Our new case rate continues to be higher than the state average. We experienced 5 COVID-19 related deaths this week. We have 817 active cases today compared to 804 active cases last Saturday. We have 56 hospitalized cases today compared to 42 last Saturday. So, by each of these indicators, our COVID-19 situation worsened this week compared to the last. Clinton is our only county in the “orange-accelerated” 7-day average incidence rate of community-spread. The other 9 counties are in the “red-critical range”.

Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 18,780 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 376,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 376,262 statewide plus 722 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

For more statistics and local data go to LCDHD COVID-19 Information.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

The Governor recently announced additional sites where vaccines for Phase 1a and 1b, including 70 and older, have opened. More sites will be opening in the weeks to come. You may call 1-855-598-2246, or visit vaccine.ky.gov to find out if you are eligible and where you can receive the vaccine. Remember, supplies are still limited, it may take several weeks to secure an appointment.

Locally, through a contract with the federal government, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies continue to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

Five hundred prime/1st dose vaccines are coming into the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital each week for folks in the 1a and 1b group, including those 70 and older. Their COVID-19 hotline phone number 1-844-675-3390.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department will be receiving more vaccine beginning next week. We will begin taking appointments on Monday, February 8th at 9:00 am EST/8:00 am CST. Please do not call early, and do not leave your information on our answering machine. We are not keeping any sort of waiting list.

Also, select providers are receiving vaccine for school staff.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are Complete/Largely Complete

Taylor County the week of 1/8/21 by Taylor Regional Hospital with approximately 300 vaccinations administered.

Casey County on 1/20/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 150 vaccinations administered.

Adair County on 1/22/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 200 vaccinations administered.

Clinton County on 1/22/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 160 vaccinations administered.

Cumberland County on 1/27/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 100 vaccinations administered.

Russell County on 1/28/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 300 vaccinations administered.

Green County on 1/29/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 150 vaccinations administered.

Wayne County on 2/1/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 280 vaccinations administered.

McCreary County on 2/4/21 by Kroger Pharmacy with approximately 210 vaccinations administered.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are in Progress

Pulaski is in progress and is being handled by Lake Cumberland Medical Associates.

As we learn more, we will post it.

