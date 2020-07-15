LCDHD reports Adair has 34 active COVID-19 cases

Lake Cumberland District Health Department Report:

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Casey. We have experienced a total of 32 deaths resulting in a 4.9% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 9 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 83 hospitalizations resulting in a 12.7% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 62% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 11 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 3; Pulaski: 6; and, Taylor: 2. In all, we have released 59.7% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 653 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2772 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 231 active cases in our district across 10 of our 10 counties. Of those active cases, 46 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 25 today: Casey: 5; Cumberland: 1; Green: 6; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 3; Taylor: 5; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.05. This means our total case count is projected to double every 14.2 days. The new cases include:

Casey: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 89-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 76-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 64-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

For the third day in a row, we report a death, a 73-year-old male from Casey. We now have active cases in all 10 counties – another first for us (active cases in every county). For those of you that notice the summary above reports 3 new cases for the Pulaski total, but see 4 in the list above, 1 person was removed from yesterday’s numbers as a duplicate.

The best way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to wear a mask when out in public, to avoid crowds, to social distance (stay 6-feet from others), to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, to stay home if they have a fever or are coughing, to increase sanitation, and to avoid touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 653 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 20,354 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/14/20 (this includes 20,223 statewide plus 131 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.