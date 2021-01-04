LCDHD question & answers

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Dept:

A media Zoom meeting was held December 30th, 2020 for our media partners and community.

Our panel consisted of:

Shawn Crabtree, Executive Director

Dr. Weyman, Medical Director

Stuart Spillman, Environmental Health Director

Tracy Aaron, Health Education Director – moderator

A list of questions was presented to our staff by the media. If you have questions for our next media zoom meeting, feel free to contact the health educator at your local health department or reach out to Melonie Williams at the District Office at Melonie.williams@lcdhd.org or 606-678-4761 x1127.

Questions for Media Zoom 12.30.20

Shawn

Q1. Why does LCDHD list on the daily info schools as a source when there has been no instruction classes for some time The person that asked this question is a school employee and wanted to know how that is possible?

All of the categories listed in our “doughnut” chart are quite broad. The school category includes Universities, K-12, various and technical and vocational schools. This includes faculty, staff, and students.

Q2. What is the next breakdown in immunizations past 1B? When will it happen? Where will it happen? How will we be notified? When will the 1B group start? How will we prioritize or call people up? Where?

These questions are asking about vaccine that hasn’t even been produced yet. The companies producing the vaccine are doing so for the entire globe. Here is what we know.

• Phase 1a. The LCDHD received 1,200 doses to give to medical related staff. Our inventory is almost completely exhausted. We do have a couple counties where we were not able to vaccinate all medical related staff and have requested additional Phase 1a vaccine.

• The federal government has a contract with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate all nursing homes, faculty, and staff. This has begun and should be completed over the next week and a half.

• The hospitals have received vaccine for their own staff. They are in the process of administering this.

• Phase 1b is very large. The state has narrowed this to a Phase 1b1 which will include: 1st responders, school staff, and those aged 70+. We don’t know when this vaccine will come, in what quantities, or to what providers.

• To look beyond Phase 1b1 would be nothing more than speculation.

Q3. How many (if any) of the McCreary County active are nursing home or prison related?

123 Active Cases

• 46 are jail/prison (37%)

• 18 are residential (15%)