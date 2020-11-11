LCDHD reports 107 current cases in Adair

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 7.68%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 2 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 92 deaths resulting in a 1.72% mortality rate (about 1 in 58) among known cases. This compares with a 1.25% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.34% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 43 cases in the hospital. This is 1 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 50 on 11/06/2020. We have had a total of 382 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.13% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 14) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.74%. The latest state data shows that 71.44% of ICU beds and 31.56% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 5,358 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.56% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 99 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 18; Casey: 18; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 2; Green: 7; McCreary: 7; Pulaski: 20; Russell: 5; Taylor: 7; and, Wayne: 13. In all, we have released 84.2% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 2 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 753 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/06/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 759.

Where Did Cases Visit Pior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. Of our cases, 23% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 103 today: Adair: 16; Casey: 8; Clinton: 8; Cumberland: 1; Green: 6; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 23; Russell: 11; Taylor: 19; and, Wayne: 8. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.019. This means our total case count is projected to double every 37.75 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/06/2020 when we added 113 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 11 weeks-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 91-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is released, 11/09/20

Russell: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 72-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 62-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 5-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, 11/04/20

Taylor: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 7m-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown

Taylor: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We are sad to report 2 more deaths today: a 61-year-old male from Adair who had been hospitalized; and, a 82-year-old male from Russell who had also been hospitalized. We still have a higher than state average mortality rate.

Our cases are still growing rapidly. We are beginning to get caught up on our backlog of cases but remain approximately 3 days behind. Even still, with the numbers we can report we have nine of our district’s ten counties in the “red-critical” range of community-spread: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne. This leaves only McCreary in the “orange-accelerated” range.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 5,358 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 125,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 124,646 statewide plus 892 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/11/10/public-information-brief-11-10-20/