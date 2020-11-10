LCDHD reports 19 new cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 7.49%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 5 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 90 deaths resulting in a 1.71% mortality rate (about 1 in 58) among known cases. This compares with a 1.29% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.37% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 44 cases in the hospital. This is 1 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 50 on 11/06/2020. We have had a total of 380 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.23% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 14) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.75%. The latest state data shows that 71.33% of ICU beds and 28.32% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 5,255 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.52% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 63 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 19; Casey: 8; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 3; Green: 3; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 5; Taylor: 9; and, Wayne: 11. In all, we have released 84% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 16 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 751 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/06/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 759.

Where Did Cases Visit Pior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. Of our cases, 26% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 84 today: Adair: 19; Casey: 3; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 5; Green: 4; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 23; Russell: 3; Taylor: 13; and, Wayne: 9. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.019. This means our total case count is projected to double every 36.79 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/06/2020 when we added 113 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown

Casey: A 24-year-old female who is released, 11/08/20

Clinton: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 81-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 9-year-old male who is released, 10/15/20

Green: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 6m-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

We are so sorry to have to announce 5 deaths today. Today we lost a 77-year-old male from Adair who had been hospitalized; a 88-year-old male from Adair; a 99-year-old male from Casey who had been hospitalized; a 74-year-old male from Clinton who had been hospitalized; and, a 80-year-old female from Russell who had been hospitalized.

We still have nine of our district’s ten counties in the “red-critical” range of community-spread: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne. This leaves only McCreary in the “orange-accelerated” range.

Despite the high numbers we can officially report, due to the surge of new cases the high numbers of contacts associated with each, we have MANY, MANY cases not reported as their investigations have not been finalized. We have every employee working on COVID-19 and are hiring staff as quickly as we can, be we cannot keep pace with this volume of cases.

Therefore, we implore, please, please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 5,255 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 123,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 122,567 statewide plus 844 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/11/09/public-information-brief-11-09-20/