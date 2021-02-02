LCDHD reports 36 active Covid cases in Adair

MONDAY, FEB. 1, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has received a limited supply of 700 COVID-19 vaccines and will be hosting clinics this week. This is only for those in Phase 1a or Phase 1b, including those 70 and older. This is a one-time vaccine allocation from the state. Not every county in our district received an allocation. We will schedule appointments for these vaccines beginning tomorrow (on Tuesday, Feb. 2) at 9:00 am EST/8:00 am CST (don’t call early, the service will not be operational). From the list below, call the county for which you would like to schedule an appointment. Once the automated attendant starts, dial “9”.

Remember, the supply is limited, and we anticipate much more demand than we have supply. We apologize in advance that we will not be able to accommodate everyone who wants a vaccine.

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.85%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today. We have experienced a total of 328 deaths resulting in a 1.81% mortality rate (about 1 in 55) among known cases. This compares with a 1.04% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.69% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 58 cases in the hospital. This is 6 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,026 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.66% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.58%. The latest data shows that 91.11% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 27.59% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 18,120 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 8.67% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 123 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 8; Casey: 10; Clinton: 6; Cumberland: 5; Green: 8; McCreary: 14; Pulaski: 31; Russell: 3; Taylor: 29; and, Wayne: 9. In all, we have released 94.2% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 40 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 725 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Medical Facilities. We have had 66 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 9% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 84 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 2; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 6; Green: 5; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 34; Russell: 12; Taylor: 8; and, Wayne: 8. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.007. This means our total case count is projected to double every 106.08 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

A close look at our data may appear that McCreary, Taylor, and Wayne’s numbers are off. This is because we moved 1 case each from McCreary and Taylor to Wayne.

The death we report today is a 69-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized.

Last Monday we added 68 new cases, today 84. Thus, our district-wide 7-day average incidence rate went up slightly. Until the vaccine is widely available, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 18,120 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 365,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 364,507 statewide plus 639 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

For more statistics and local data go to LCDHD COVID-19 Information.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

The Governor announced four new sites where vaccines for Phase 1a and 1b, including 70 and older, will be opening. More sites will be opening in the weeks to come. You may call 1-855-598-2246, or visit vaccine.ky.gov to find out if you are eligible and where you can receive the vaccine. Remember, supplies are still limited, it may take several weeks to secure an appointment.

Locally, through a contract with the federal government, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies continue to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

Five hundred prime/1st dose vaccines are coming into the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital each week for folks in the 1a and 1b group, including those 70 and older. Their COVID-19 hotline phone number is 1-844-675-3390.

Though the federal program, Operation Warp Speed, beginning next week, Green River Pharmacy in Casey will be receiving 100 doses per week for folks in the 1a and 1b group, including those 70 and older. Their number is 606-787-2100. I understand they have already booked all the appointment slots for next week.

Also, select providers are receiving vaccine for school staff.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are Complete/Largely Complete

Taylor County the week of 1/8/21 by Taylor Regional Hospital with approximately 300 vaccinations administered.

Casey County on 1/20/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 150 vaccinations administered.

Adair County on 1/22/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 200 vaccinations administered.

Clinton County on 1/22/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 160 vaccinations administered.

Cumberland County on 1/27/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 100 vaccinations administered.

Russell County on 1/28/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 300 vaccinations administered.

Green County on 1/29/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 150 vaccinations administered.

Wayne County on 2/1/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 280 vaccinations administered.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are in Progress

Pulaski is in progress and is being handled by Lake Cumberland Medical Associates.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are Scheduled

McCreary County will receive vaccines during the week of 2/1/21 and is being handled by Kroger.

As we learn more, we will post it.

