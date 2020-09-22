LCDHD reports 4 new cases in Adair

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 3.77%.

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 69 deaths resulting in a 2.6% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.8% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3.1% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 9 cases in the hospital. This is 1 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33 on 09/02/2020. We have had a total of 220 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.4% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8.2%. The latest state data shows that 68% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,610 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 1.25% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 29 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 2; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 1; Green: 2; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 3; Taylor: 6; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 89% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 9 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 219 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 09/02/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 411.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, and Family.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 20 today: Adair: 4; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 3; Green: 1; Pulaski: 7; Russell: 1; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.009. This means our total case count is projected to double every 73.82 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 08/26/2020 when we added 75 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 67-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

While we are pleased to report no new deaths and that we have no counties as of today in the “red-critical” range of community spread, we will, due to several labs coming in late, be starting tomorrow with 18 cases.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,610 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 61,962 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 61,917 statewide plus 45 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

