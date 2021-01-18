LCDHD reports 41 active cases in Adair as of Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 11.49%.

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 295 deaths resulting in a 1.8% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 0.96% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.66% mortality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 80 cases in the hospital. This is 6 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 923 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.64% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.68%. The latest data shows that 88.89% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 40% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 16,362 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 7.83% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 116 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 7; Casey: 7; Clinton: 10; Cumberland: 3; Green: 8; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 41; Russell: 13; Taylor: 15; and, Wayne: 9. In all, we have released 93.1% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 54 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 836 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,340.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. We have had 65 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 16% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 62 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 5; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 3; Green: 2; Pulaski: 41; Taylor: 6; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.008. This means our total case count is projected to double every 85.05 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Casey: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Casey: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Cumberland: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Cumberland: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Green: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 87-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 69-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 83-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 11 Months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 69-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

We are happy to report no new deaths today and fewer new cases today than last Sunday. Our hospitalizations, though, remain high at 80. Until the vaccine is widly available, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 16,362 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 327,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 326,675 statewide plus 588 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Here is an article we recently published: COVID-19 Vaccine, Patience is Needed.

The Lake Cumberland area remains largely in Phase 1a of our COVID-19 response. This includes vaccines for healthcare workers and first responders. Let us also not forget about the federal contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

We are not pre-registering for future vaccination phases currently, as vaccines are not readily available at the local health departments.

According to the Governor, the next big push of the COVID-19 vaccine will be to vaccinate school faculty and staff. While the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will still, at least for the near future, be receiving 500 doses per week as a regional COVID-19 Center, much of the remaining supply of vaccine over the next few weeks will likely be tied up with the effort to vaccinate school personnel.

https://www.lcdhd.org/info-tools/health-assessments-and-statistics/health_report_card/covid19-state-wide-outbreak-2/covid-19-media-public/daily-brief/

