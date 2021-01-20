LCDHD reports 5 new COVID cases in Adair on Tuesday

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 11.55%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 302 deaths resulting in a 1.82% mortality rate (about 1 in 55) among known cases. This compares with a 0.97% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.66% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 89 cases in the hospital. This is 6 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 935 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.64% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.67%. The latest data shows that 88.89% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 26.92% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 16,577 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 7.94% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 124 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 4; Casey: 6; Clinton: 11; Cumberland: 3; Green: 5; McCreary: 26; Pulaski: 33; Russell: 2; Taylor: 16; and, Wayne: 18. In all, we have released 93.4% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 10 more cases today than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 791 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,340.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Medical Facilities. We have had 65 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 16% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 137 today: Adair: 5; Casey: 8; Clinton: 14; Cumberland: 12; Green: 9; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 53; Russell: 4; Taylor: 10; and, Wayne: 19. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.007. This means our total case count is projected to double every 96.09 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old female who is hospitalized, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 21-year-old female who is released, resolved;

Clinton: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 5-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, 11/20/20;

Cumberland: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Green: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old female who is released, 1/18/21;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 85-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

The deaths we announce today are: an 86-year-old individual from McCreary; a 92-year-old individual from McCreary; and a 78-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized.

While our new case rate does continue to slow relative to last week, all our counties are still in the “red-critical” range of community spread. With that much spread, if we are not all vigilant with following the guidance, the disease can quickly ramp back up. Please do not become complacent. Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 16,577 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 331,521 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 330,907 statewide plus 614 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Here is an article we recently published: COVID-19 Vaccine, Patience is Needed.

The Lake Cumberland area will contiue in Phase 1a of our COVID-19 response, but will now also be expanding into 1b, first responders and school staff. Also, do not forget about the federal contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

We are not pre-registering for future vaccination phases currently, as vaccines are not readily available at the local health departments.

Added to the 500 doses per week Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will still be receiving, our area is expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine for the Adair, Casey, and Clinton County school staff this week. The week of January 25th we expect vaccine for school staff in Cumberland, Green, Russell, and Wayne, along with part of the school staff in Pulaski. The week of February 1st, we expect to receive vaccine for the school staff in McCreary and the remainder of Pulaski. The push to vaccinate school staff will likely tie up most of the state’s vaccine supply during these weeks.

As we learn more, we will post it.

