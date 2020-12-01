LCDHD reports 7 new cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 9.42%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 5 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 129 deaths resulting in a 1.54% mortality rate (about 1 in 65) among known cases. This compares with a 1.07% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.98% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 85 cases* in the hospital. This is 14 more than yesterday. We have had a total of 538 hospitalizations resulting in a 6.41% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 16) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.62%. The latest state data shows that 86% of ICU beds and an unreported % of ventilator capacity are being utilized. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 8,397 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 4.02% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 118 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 4; Casey: 7; Clinton: 11; Cumberland: 5; Green: 4; McCreary: 7; Pulaski: 26; Russell: 22; Taylor: 13; and, Wayne: 19. In all, we have released 86.5% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 9 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 1006 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/25/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1153.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Businesses, Family, and Schools. Of our active cases, 10% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 132 today: Adair: 7; Casey: 8; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 1; Green: 9; McCreary: 14; Pulaski: 44; Russell: 7; Taylor: 22; and, Wayne: 13. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.018. This means our total case count is projected to double every 38.78 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/19/2020 when we added 273 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 87-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Adair: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Casey: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 82-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 50-year-old female who is deceased, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Green: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Green: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Green: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 83-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

McCreary: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 81-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 89-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 85-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 66-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 78-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 66-year-old female who is released, 11/29/20;

Wayne: A 6-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Wayne: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

The 5 deaths we announce today are an 80-year-old female from Adair who had been hospitalized and who had been released from public health monitoring (meaning, she was no longer contagious) but later succumbed to lasting complications from the disease; a 47-year-old male from Casey who had been hospitalized and who had been released from public health monitoring but later succumbed to lasting complications from the disease among other significant co-morbidities; a 69-year-old male from Casey with other significant contributing co-morbidities; a 50-year-old female from Clinton; and, a 81-year-old male from Pulaski who had been hospitalized.

So far this week we have added 362 new cases compared with 402 last week. Also, we have 18 fewer active cases this week compared to this time last week. Even if this is beginning to suggest a new plateau, remember, deaths and hospitalizations will not likely start decreasing for about 3 to 4 weeks. So, it is not surprising our numbers of deaths and hospitalizations remain very high.

I know the restrictions are painful, but hopefully the slightly lower new and active cases compared to this time last week means that what we are doing now is beginning to work. This is not a time to let up. It is time for everyone in our communities to double-down on our efforts. Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 8,397 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 180,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 179,041 statewide plus 1,899 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

