LCDHD reports 8 new cases in Adair on Tuesday

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 4.52%.

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 69 deaths resulting in a 2.6% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.8% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3.1% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 11 cases in the hospital. This is 2 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33 on 09/02/2020. We have had a total of 223 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.4% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8.1%. The latest state data shows that 67% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,648 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 1.27% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 42 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Casey: 1; Cumberland: 1; Green: 4; Pulaski: 20; Russell: 8; Taylor: 6; and, Wayne: 2. In all, we have released 89.3% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 4 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 215 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 09/02/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 411.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Medical Facilities.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 38 today: Adair: 8; Casey: 1; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 1; Green: 3; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 11; Russell: 4; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.01. This means our total case count is projected to double every 72.66 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 08/26/2020 when we added 75 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 87-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 2 months-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 93-year-old female who is hospitalized, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 76-year-old female who is released, 8/31/20

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is released, unknown

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown

Russell: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 46-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Russell: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown

Wayne: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

For the last 3 days, our new cases have been on an upward trajectory. We did release a few more cases today, however, than we added new cases. Also, we have no counties presently in the “red-critical” range of community spread. If we have a many more high new case days though, this is all likely to change.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,648 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 62,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 62,731 statewide plus 64 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/09/22/public-information-brief-9-22-20/