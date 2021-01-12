LCDHD reports five new cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 12.35%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 283 deaths resulting in a 1.81% mortality rate (about 1 in 55) among known cases. This compares with a 0.96% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.67% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 65 cases in the hospital. This is 2 less than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 879 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.64% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.78%. The latest data shows that 91.11% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 31.67% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 15,594 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 7.47% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 184 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Casey: 7; Clinton: 13; Cumberland: 10; Green: 3; McCreary: 14; Pulaski: 66; Russell: 11; Taylor: 37; and, Wayne: 17. In all, we have released 91.8% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 49 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 994 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,340.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Medical Facilities. We have had 63 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 13 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 10% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 138 today: Adair: 5; Casey: 8; Clinton: 12; Cumberland: 2; Green: 3; McCreary: 9; Pulaski: 63; Russell: 12; Taylor: 11; and, Wayne: 13. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.014. This means our total case count is projected to double every 50.42 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 27-year-old female who is hospitalized, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 60-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 84-year-old female who is hospitalized, Asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 80-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 24-year-old male who is released, Resolved;

McCreary: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is released, 11/30/20;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old male who is released, 1/10/21;

Pulaski: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 3-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 82-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 96-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

The deaths we report today are: a 70-year-old female from McCreary who had been hospitalized; an 83-year-old male, long-term care resident from Taylor; and an 88-year-old male from Wayne who had been hospitalized.

For most of the counties in our district, we have largely attended to the Phase 1a demand. We are ready to shift to Phase 1b. We have begun preliminary work with health partners and the schools to vaccinate school staff and have begun planning to vaccinate those 70 and over. However, we are still not authorized to order Phase 1b vaccine. Even when we do, it will likely trickle in resulting in it taking several weeks to work through Phase 1b.

For now , let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 15,594 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 306,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 305,707 statewide plus 1,099 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

LCDHD is currently operating in Phase 1a of our COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. This includes vaccines for healthcare workers and first responders. We are not pre-registering for future vaccination phases at this time, as vaccines are not readily available. As soon as the state authorizes us to order Phase 1b vaccine, we will order it and set up clinics. Please follow this website and the LCDHD social media sites such as Facebook for details about future vaccine availability once additional vaccine is received. Also, don’t forget about the contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

