LCDHD reports seven new cases and 13 released on Monday

Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.98%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 4 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 100 deaths resulting in a 1.62% mortality rate (about 1 in 62) among known cases. This compares with a 1.09% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.21% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 48 cases in the hospital. This is equal to yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 55 on 11/07/2020. We have had a total of 418 hospitalizations resulting in a 6.77% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 15) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.38%. The latest state data shows that 72.46% of ICU beds and 32.64% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 6,178 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.96% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 96 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 13; Casey: 4; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 4; Green: 12; Pulaski: 12; Russell: 6; Taylor: 9; and, Wayne: 29. In all, we have released 83.6% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 14 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 913 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/14/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 980.

Where Did Cases Visit Pior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. Of our active cases, 13% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 114 today: Adair: 7; Casey: 8; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 5; Green: 18; McCreary: 8; Pulaski: 24; Russell: 11; Taylor: 17; and, Wayne: 9. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.023. This means our total case count is projected to double every 29.95 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/11/2020 when we added 190 cases. Today’s new cases include:

We are sad to have to report 4 deaths today, a 71-year-old male from Casey, who had been hospitalized; an 83-year-old female from Clinton, who had been hospitalized; an 86-year-old male from Clinton, who was long-term care resident; and, a 74-year old male from Wayne who had been hospitalized. At our current mortality rate about 1 in 62 people who contract COVID-19 will die from it.

Also, local data reveals that about 1 in 15 people who contract COVID-19 will be hospitalized. I spoke with a regional hospital director today who informed me that our area hospital capacity is becoming a very real concern. It isn’t just a space issue, but also a staffing issue. With COVID-19 being so wide-spread now in our area, state, and nation, there simply isn’t enough medical staff to meet the increasing demand. When the added COVID-19 demand is combined with the usual seasonal surge in inpatient care, the numbers are looking grim. Plus, the hospitals to which our area would generally refer overflow patients to – such as those in Lexington and Louisville – are also becoming full. At our present growth rate, our COVID-19 numbers are expected to double in just under a month. This means that two systems, the public health and hospital systems, which are already taxed to near capacity, will potentially face an overwhelming demand. In other words, it is past time for everyone to step-up their COVID-19 precautions.

For the first time in a while the local numbers are caught up enough so that the state and local incidence maps match. So, by both state and local numbers, we have 9 of our 10 counties in the “red-critical” range of community-spread. Only McCreary is in the “orange-accelerated” range, and it is 1 case per 100,000 away from also being in the red.

It is within our power to impact the spread of COVID-19. Businesses and schools should carefully follow the COVID-19 guidance. Too often we hear justification as to why the guidance shouldn’t apply to their situations. Also, we as citizens need to step-up their compliance with masking and social distancing. Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 6,178 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 140,246 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 139,097 statewide plus 1,149 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

