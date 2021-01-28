LCDHD Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 Covid update

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 9.35%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 4 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 320 deaths resulting in a 1.82% mortality rate (about 1 in 55) among known cases. This compares with a 1% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.67% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 64 cases in the hospital. This is 3 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 995 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.66% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.56%. The latest data shows that 95.56% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 35% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 17,565 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 8.41% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 103 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 4; Casey: 7; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 7; Green: 5; McCreary: 4; Pulaski: 32; Russell: 11; Taylor: 22; and, Wayne: 8. In all, we have released 93.6% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 27 more cases today than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 811 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Medical Facilities. We have had 66 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 9% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 134 today: Adair: 11; Casey: 20; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 3; Green: 5; McCreary: 15; Pulaski: 33; Russell: 10; Taylor: 20; and, Wayne: 10. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.007. This means our total case count is projected to double every 100.83 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include locally are:

Adair: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;