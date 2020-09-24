LCDHD Wednesday, Sept. 23 virus update

9.23.20

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 4.59%.

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 69 deaths resulting in a 2.6% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.8% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3.1% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 13 cases in the hospital. This is 2 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33 on 09/02/2020. We have had a total of 225 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.4% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8%. The latest state data shows that 66% of ICU beds and 23% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,673 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 1.28% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 34 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 3; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 1; Green: 5; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 14; Russell: 3; and, Taylor: 3. In all, we have released 89.7% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 9 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 206 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 09/02/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 411.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Medical Facilities.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 25 today: Cumberland: 1; Green: 1; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 4; Taylor: 2; and, Wayne: 6. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.01. This means our total case count is projected to double every 71.63 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 08/26/2020 when we added 75 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Cumberland: A 39-year-old male who is released, 9/19/20

Green: A 43-year-old female who is released, 8/31/20

McCreary: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 67-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 5 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We are glad for fewer new cases today than yesterday and for no new deaths. However, we have 2 more hospitalized cases compared to yesterday; and, we have 7 counties now in the “orange-accelerated” new case range. Fortunately, we have no counties in the “red-critical” range of new cases.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,673 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 63,572 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 63,517 statewide plus 55 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.