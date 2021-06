Jordan M. Hilty, 20, of Greensburg, was arrested on an indictment from the Adair County Grand Jury, according to a press release from Sheriff Josh Brockman.

Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch directed the lengthy investigation into the case, and as a result an indictment was returned for sexual abuse, first degree; and video voyeurism.

Hilty is lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail and the investigation is ongoing.