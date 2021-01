Monday, Jan. 25, 2021:

The Adair County Public Library will re-open to in person visits beginning Feb. 1. Hours will be 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Services offered will be book browsing and check out, copy, fax and computer use. We ask that you limit your visits to 30 minutes or less.

We will also continue to offer curbside services

For more information please call 270-384-2472.