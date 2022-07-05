Lillie Pearl “Polly” Banks, 93, passed from this life at her home on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was born in the Chance community of Adair County on October 15, 1928. She was the daughter of William Ancil and Elmer Lee Burbridge Thomas and the sister of Jewel Thomas Luchowski, Jack Thomas, Beatrice Thomas, Opal Thomas Ceresero and JB Thomas, all deceased.

Polly was a devoted, long-time member of the Columbia Church of the Nazarene. She loved to read, take bus trips with friends, and do just about anything outdoors, especially raise a garden. She also loved to sew and particularly enjoyed making quilts.

She is survived by her three children: Ernie Matney, Sandy Matney Kimbler and Donna Banks White (Rodney); her grandsons, Kerry Matney, Jeremy Kimbler, Troy Kimbler and Rob White (Jessica); her great-granddaughters, Sydney, Sophie and Kaydence Kimbler.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George Banks, who died in 1997.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Columbia Cemetery with Bro. Rick Shelton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus Health of Green River, 295 Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, KY 42718 or Columbia Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Jamestown Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728 or left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.