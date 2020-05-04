Linda Fitzpatrick, 65, of Columbia, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 1, 1954 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Leon & Mildred Hodges Heath. Linda was a member and business manager of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Columbia, as well as business manager for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Greensburg and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Jamestown. She was the franchise owner of H & R Block in Columbia for 40+ years, taught mathematics at the WKU Glasgow campus for 20+ years and, additionally, at EKU and other school systems in the area. Other organizations and interests that Linda was involved in included being the current treasurer of the Columbia/Adair County Chamber of Commerce, the Columbia Rotary Club, the Adair County Genealogical Society and was an advocate for the Humane Society.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband – Richard Fitzpatrick of Columbia

Two Sons – Shawn Fitzpatrick & his wife Jennifer of Campbellsville, Eric “Bubba” Fitzpatrick & his wife Ashley of Columbia

Three Grandchildren – Rylee, Raegan & Reid Fitzpatrick

Special Family Members – Jean Adams, Melissa Elliott & Elita McCubbins

A drive-thru visitation was held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with private burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Family Resource Center or Agape House. These may be mailed or left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

The guest book can be signed and condolences left at www.grissommartin.com