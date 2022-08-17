Lindsey Wilson College prepares to welcome Class of 2026

The A.P. White Campus and the city of Columbia are abuzz with excitement as Lindsey Wilson College finalizes the preparations to begin a new academic year.

Although student-athletes involved in fall sports have been settling in for the last few weeks, LWC freshman residential students will not arrive for move-in until 9 a.m. CT, Saturday (Aug. 20) morning. The rest of the residential student body will move in beginning at noon on Sunday.

Students will be welcomed with a full week of events and activities planned to help them ease into college and campus life.

“We eagerly await the arrival of our students for the fall,” said William T. Luckey Jr., who has served as president of Lindsey Wilson College for more than 24 years. “This academic year will bring exciting opportunities as we are planning to fully resume service projects, student activities, Blue Raider athletics and collaborative academic pursuits. We are ready to see our beloved Lindsey Wilson running at full capacity for the first time in over two years.”

When students arrive, they will be greeted with campus improvements ranging from new furniture in residential and academic spaces to new equipment in the Doris and Bob Holloway Health & Wellness Center. Parnell Family Stadium, which is home to Lindsey Wilson football, also received a facelift. Over the summer, new turf was installed on the football field and the track was resurfaced.

LWC adds Telehealth Access for campus community

Also new for fall, LWC has partnered with Cumberland Family Medical Centers to provide primary care and mental health services to students, faculty and staff.

“The LWC community will now have access to primary healthcare services through telehealth technology,” said LWC Dean of Students Chris Schmidt. “This partnership also provides access to more than 50 mental health counselors. Remote services will be available to all students including those who attend LWC online and at extended campus locations.”

Students who need to see a service provider will contact LWC Director of Health Services and Campus Nurse Tamara Coots.

“I will assess the student or employee and then help them to sign in and set up the telehealth call,” said Coots, an Adair County native who joined LWC to manage health services in a full-time capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The telehealth technology provided by Cumberland Family Medical Centers is secure, reliable and accessible. CFMC is a perfect partner for LWC – serving this underserved region is as important to them as it is to Lindsey Wilson.”

When students, faculty or staff are feeling unwell they can visit Coots in the Blue Raider Sports Medicine office located in the basement of Phillips Hall or call 270-384-8138.

The first day of classes for the 2022-23 academic year at Lindsey Wilson College is on Monday, Aug. 22.