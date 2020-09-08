LINK: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/article/12749.php

SCHEDULE: http://www.lindseyathletics.com/schedule/36/32.php

Lindsey Wilson Football announces 2020-21 schedule

COLUMBIA, Ky. — After multiple changes to the football schedule due to COVID-19, Mid-South Conference officials released the final 2020-21 schedule today.

Lindsey Wilson, along with the other seven Bluegrass Division teams, is slated to play a seven-game schedule beginning on Feb. 19, 2021 — all within the division. The final game of the regular-season game is scheduled for April 9, 2021.

All eight teams received an open week on March 26. The week will be used for any make-up games that may be postponed during the first five weeks.

In addition to the schedule, MSC officials announced the change to Friday football this spring instead of the normal Saturday games. The move was made to help alleviate scheduling pressures with all sports being contested in the spring. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Lindsey Wilson opens the season on Feb. 19 at Georgetown (Ky.) followed by its home-opener on Feb. 26 against Cumberlands (Ky.) at Blue Raider Stadium.

Over the next three weeks, Lindsey Wilson hosts Pikeville (Ky.) on March 5, at Cumberland (Tenn.) on March 12, and hosts Thomas More (Ky.) on March 19. Following the open week, the Blue Raiders travel to Campbellsville (Ky.) on April 2 and closes out the regular season at home against Bethel (Tenn.) on April 9.

The Bluegrass Division administrative council voted to postpone the 2020 fall season on Aug. 11due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

NAIA officials announced on July 31 that the NAIA Football Championship Series would be moved to spring 2021. On Aug. 20, NAIA officials announced that the FCS championship game is slated for Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana. The FCS begins on April 17 with the first round of the 16-team playoff.

Lindsey Wilson won the Bluegrass Division last season en route to reaching the program’s first national semifinals.