Local Christmas Programs

JOURNEY TO THE MANAGER – Pickett’s Chapel and Tarter’s Chapel will perform Journey to the Manger, Dec. 6, 7, and 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. located at 2300 Milltown Rd. in the Portland community. This is a free one mile drive through the town of Bethlehem leading to the nativity. For more information, call 270-634-1167.

CHRISTMAS PLAY – Kelleyville Community Church, located at 77 Kellyville Rd., will have its Christmas play entitled, “Christmas in Cricket County,” Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the play. Bro. Stanley Watson and congregation invite everyone to attend.

A SUPER CHRISTMAS – December 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Columbia Church of Nazarene located at 1200 Jamestown St., Columbia, KY 42728.