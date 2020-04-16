LOCAL CHURCH, BUSINESSES DONATE SUPPLIES

From left to right are 3trees’ Curt Hill, Bank of Columbia President/CEO Mark Dykes, Adair County Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner, Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, Brown & Brown Dealer Services President Mike Neal, and Emma Neal.

Brown & Brown Dealer Services is joining Bank of Columbia and 3trees Church in a local effort to fight against COVID-19.

3trees Pastor Eric Gilbert announced at his church’s Wednesday web service that the three organizations will give 2,000 surgical masks and 18 gallons of hand sanitizer to be distributed to healthcare facilities and providers in Adair County.

“With the recent outbreak in this community, where our teammates live, we all wanted to do something to help,” says Mike Neal, president of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, a division of Brown & Brown Insurance. “So we’re grateful we ran across the opportunity to get these supplies to the nursing home, to the hospital, to our paramedics, to all our friends and neighbors on the front line of this. Columbia is home base for us and we care about our friends and families.”

“We’re all in this together,” adds Bank of Columbia President Mark Dykes. “This is a community where we look out for each other so we want to do anything we can–big or small.”

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman and Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner received the supplies Wednesday night and will distribute them to the facilities, healthcare workers, and first responders as needs arise.