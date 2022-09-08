Local group sheds light on homeless issues

Faith Anderson’s job as manager of J.O.Y Ministries Crisis Management Center is to help people. If someone comes to her or her staff in a time of need, she is going to do everything she can to help them. It is the mission of the organization, what Ander- son’s heart is telling her to do, and it is the right thing to do.

Recently, Anderson has not been able to do that. During a 48-hour period last week, a total of 16 people with no place to stay for the night approached J.O.Y Ministries for help. The staff had to turn them away.

“The influx of home- less people over the last couple of days has been overwhelming,” Anderson said. “We’ve had 16 people in just a two-day period that we have had to turn away because we do not have beds. It is very hard to tell people no, but we just don’t have the beds.”

Jayson Owens, director of J.O.Y. Ministries’ Cally ’s House Shelter, said probably 60-70 per- cent of the latest group seeking assistance were longtime residents from Adair County. There are two emergency shelters in the area that can house up to a total of 15 people at one time. Both facilities are currently full.

The J.O.Y staff is never judgmental about who is and isn’t given shelter in a crisis. Meeting needs is what they’re all about. Residents do have to provide information for an intake form, but if they have space, everyone is taken in.

“We believe everybody deserves a place to lay their head at night,” Anderson said. “Some- times when we have to turn people away, I will tell them to call Green River Ministries in Campbellsville. They have a shelter. I will put people on a waiting list here, and if they live closer to Somerset or Bowling Green, we will help them look for shelters there.”

However, Anderson warns the rise in local homeless numbers could be a sign of what’s to come.

“This is the worst it has ever been. Usually, winter is the bad time for homelessness,” she said. “I am really concerned for our community. If something is not done or something is not fixed by the time winter rolls around, we’re going to have people sleeping on our sidewalks. If it is this bad at the end of August, I can’t imagine how bad it is going to be when December and January roll around.”

Anderson said she gets a sense the homelessness issue stems from a com- bination of things. She said the economy has made it more difficult for people to pay bills. She said people are still trying to recover from the pandemic, they’ve lost their jobs, and drug addiction is always a big factor.

“Our community is absolutely wonderful, but my recommendation is we need to have a piece of property where we can run a tent city,” Anderson said. “If we had a piece of property where they could stay, they wouldn’t be on our sidewalks in front of our businesses, or if we had a building, like a warming shelter. We need just a warm place for them to lay their head at night.”

For more information on how you can help, call Anderson at 270-380-1808.

By Scott Wilson

