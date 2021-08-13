Mrs. Louise Walker Gowen, age 90, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2021, at 9:58 a.m.

The Adair County native was the daughter of the late Howard Walker Sr. and Mamie Wilson Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband Cecil Gowen, and a sister to the late Howard Walker (Jr) and Charles Walker of Sparksville.

Mrs. Gowen is survived by her daughter, Ann Gowen Castner; son-in-law, Fenner Castner; and granddaughters Shelby Walker Castner and Emily Gowen Castner, all of Bowling Green, along with several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gowen was a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College and received her bachelor’s degree in education. Mrs. Gowen was a teacher in the Adair County School System. She taught at Keith’s Chapel, Red Lick, Rowe Town, Breeding and Sparksville Grade Center. Mrs. Gowen retired in 1994 from public service. She always had a love of learning and wanted all to learn to better themselves.

Mrs. Gowen is one of the last founding members of Sparksville Baptist Church, which she was a member until her passing. Mrs. Gowen served in the church in a variety of positions throughout the years. She always had a love for the community and especially her church.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Sparksville Baptist Church with burial in the Sparksville Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sparksville Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until time for the service.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bro. Darrell Landis will be officiating and pallbearers will be Jon Devore, Landon Keown, Grayson Young, Don Irving, Don Bault and Tony Tanaro. Honorary pallbearers are Marshall Loy, Gene Loy, Michael Walker, Tristian McCarol and Daryl Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sparksville Baptist Church and these donations can be left at the funeral home.