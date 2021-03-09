Loy arrested on felony drug charges

On Sunday, March 7, Adair County Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Chandler Staten initiated a traffic stop on Kurt Keltner Road, seven miles north of Columbia.

The vehicle was a 2000 Dodge Caravan driven by George Loy, 36, of Adair County.

During the initial investigation, it was believed Loy was under the influence of an intoxicating substance, while also possibly having narcotics in the vehicle. K9 Nitro was deployed and gave positive hit indicators in the vehicle. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Loy was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Deputy State was assisted by Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman.