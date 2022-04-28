LWC graduation set for Saturday, largest class ever

Lindsey Wilson College will cap off its largest class in school history at this year’s spring commencement.

Lindsey Wilson’s spring commencement, the 115th commencement in College history, will be held at 10 a.m. CT, rain or shine, on Saturday, April 30, in Parnell Family Stadium, 828 Russell Road. This will be the second time LWC has held commencement exercises at College’s football stadium.

A total of 296 degrees will be conferred for the 2022 spring class. That number includes 216 undergraduate degrees and 80 graduate degrees. Combined with the 409 degrees awarded at LWC’s winter commencement ceremony, the Lindsey Wilson Class of 2022 will be a record 705 graduates – the most in the 119-year history of The United Methodist-affiliated college. The College awarded a record 688 degrees in 2017.

“Commencement is always the highlight of the school year,” said Lindsey Wilson President William T. Luckey Jr., who has been the college’s eighth president since July 1, 1998. “And it’s an especially exciting day this year as our celebrations have returned to full capacity after more than two years of limited interactions with our family, friends and colleagues. This will be a wonderful day for our students and their loved ones.”

The Lindsey Wilson College Nursing Division will honor its seniors at 6 p.m. CT, on Thursday, April 28 with a pinning ceremony in V.P. Henry Auditorium, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street.

Longtime LWC Professor of Religion and Dean of the Chapel Terry Swan will deliver the message at the baccalaureate ceremony, which will be at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, April 29 in V.P. Henry Auditorium. Swan recently retired from LWC after more than 37 years of service to the College.

If it is raining or rain is in the forecast on commencement day, graduates and guests should come prepared with appropriate rain gear. Ponchos, raincoats and something to cover wet bleachers are advised for guests. If there is a thunderstorm or lightning forecasted, college officials will communicate alternative arrangements via email, the LWC app, Facebook and Twitter.

LWC’s 2022 spring commencement ceremony will be live-streamed at bit.ly/lwcstream from Parnell Family Stadium on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m., CT. For more information contact LWC’s registrar’s office at 270-384-8025 or email registrar@lindsey.edu.