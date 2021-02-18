LWC men’s soccer works on team chemistry

The Lindsey Wilson College men’s soccer team, currently 0-1 on the season after Tuesday’s match at Campbellsville University was cancelled, will get back on the field this weekend when the Blue Raiders host Life (Ga.) University on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

But before Lindsey Wilson faces Life at Walter Reuling Stadium, coach Ray Wells and his staff are continuing their preseason strategies of developing chemistry and fitness to get their team ready.

“We are (always) working on team chemistry, considering how long our layoff has been with the (corona)virus,” Wells said. “Most of our guys are returning so we have a strong base for this area. The new guys, like always, are adjusting to their new teammates and living in the USA. I am excited about this area so far. Another area is fitness. Again, with mostly returning players this should not be a big challenge as they all know the expectations.”

And the normally high expectations are usually met. The Blue Raiders are 58-15-4 over the last four seasons, including regular trips to the finals of the Mid-South Conference Tournament and the NAIA National Championships.

Offensively last season, Lindsey Wilson averaged around three goals per outing, while giving up an average of just over one goal per contest.

“We will need a returning player to step up for us as our top two goal scorers from last year graduated,” said Wells. “We will attempt to combine with each other to give ourselves the offense we need to win. Senior Rainer De Jesus, our team captain, will be one of those players that we look to for these goals.

“We return four of our five defenders and our goalkeeper. We should have an advantage in this area again this season. All of these kids are excellent players and athletes, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that they will again perform well.”

With the long tradition of success his program has, Wells said his players understand every time they take the field their opponents are going to give them their best shot.

“Rainer, our captain, is a well-rounded player and will again lead us on and off the field. He is a great kid and brings quality every day,” Wells said. “(Senior) Neville Morgan returns as our left back and promises to be among the best players in the league again. He has the potential to become a player and will need a good season to realize this dream.”