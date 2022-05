LWC President’s List includes several Adair students

The President’s List consists of full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a grade point average of 4.00 and who are in good academic standing for the semester are named to the President’s List.

ADAIR

Emery Bosela

Madelyn Brian

Maggie Brummett

Rastko Dekic

Zachary Dishman

Dylan Hale

Taylor Harvey

Anne Hopkins

Sydney Kimbler

Susanna Lindsey

Callie Morrison

Abby Myers

Hailey Neat

Faith Oakley

Dillon Parnell

Rachel Parrish

Harlie Pelston

Jadie Smith

Jake Smith

Madison Smith