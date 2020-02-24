LWC softball beats Blue Mountain and Brescia for a second straight day

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. — Lindsey Wilson softball closed out its stay in Blue Mountain with two more wins today at Topper Field.

The fifth-ranked Blue Raiders defeated Brescia (Ky.) 3-0 in today’s opener and closed with a 5-4 win over host Blue Mountain (Miss.) to improve to 4-0 on the season.

GAME 1

Abby Whelan hurled a three-hit, complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win over Brescia.

Lexi Isable pounded out her first two career home runs — both solo shots — to lead the Lindsey Wilson offense. Sam Sims and Zakiya Sizemore each added two hits in the win.

Just one Bearcat reached third base today against Whelan — who finished with four strikeouts and no walks to move to 1-0 on the season.

Sims and Sizemore each singled in the second inning and Sims later scored on an error to give the Blue Raiders the 1-0 lead. Isable led off the third and fifth innings with solo home runs to give Whelan all the run support she would need.

GAME 2

Seven different Blue Raiders recorded a hit while Breanna Clark went the distance in a 5-4 win over Blue Mountain.

Lindsey Wilson built a 3-0 lead only to have the Rams (4-2) score twice in the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Blue Raiders answered with two runs in the sixth, but Blue Mountain scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Clark forced a ground out back to the center circle with the tying run on second in the seventh to preserve the win.

Sims and Jaydee Boursaw each provided two hits while Makea-Al Kaluau hit her fourth home run of the season.

Clark allowed all four runs while scattering 11 hits. She struck out three Blue Mountain hitters to pick up her first win of the season.

Lindsey Wilson returns to action at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 23, as the Blue Raiders face Stillman (Ala.) in Gardendale, Alabama.

