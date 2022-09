Members of the Lindsey Wilson College archery program finish their work at Green River Lake, cleaning and picking up trash. The group was led by LWC archery head coach Mark Elam during Malvina Farkle Day, on Wednesday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, LWC’s annual day of service was either canceled or held with restrictions for the last two years. Students took part in the more than 30 service sites offered for placement.