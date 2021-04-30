Lynch arrested on drug charges

Kyle Lynch of Fairdale was arrested on multiple drug charges Wednesday night in Columbia.

Columbia Police officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Terry Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a black Ford parked in a driveway at a residence where it did not belong.

Lynch, 29, was passed out in the backseat of the vehicle and, after officers woke him up, was found to be in possession of paraphernalia and narcotics. He has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Josh Durbin was the arresting officer and was assisted on the scene by officer Trevor Foster.