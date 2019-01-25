Magistrate Terry Hadley suffers stroke

Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan is sad to inform the constituents of Adair County District 7 that Magistrate Terry Hadley had a stroke on Thursday night. He is stable at this time and Judge Cowan along with the family would ask you to keep him in your prayers.

If anyone in District 7 of Adair County has a concern or issue, they can call the Adair County Judge’s Office at 270-384-4703. Judge Cowan, the Court Road Department, and the entire Fiscal Court will work together to handle issues in Magistrate Hadley’s illness.

Again, we ask that you keep Magistrate Hadley and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Adair County Judge Executive

Gale Cowan