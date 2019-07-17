Man arrested for narcotics near Holmes Bend

Sunday, July 14, Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin and K-9 Nitro were dispatched to Holmes Bend Road on the complaint of a suspicious male.

The male was located around the campground area and was identified as Gary Rinde, 28, of New Haven.

He was found to be in possession of narcotics during investigation.

Rinde was placed under arrest and lodged in Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine and public intoxication excluding alcohol.

The Adair County Sheriff’s office is continuing investigation.