Man dies in Adair County accident Tuesday morning

Alejandro Diaz of Middleburg died in a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 received a call from Adair County dispatch at approximately 12:45 a.m., concerning a collision that had occurred seven miles east of Columbia at the 56-mile marker.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Abel Vargas, 21, of Russell Springs, was operating a 2003 Nissan pickup westbound on the Parkway when he lost control due to slick road conditions. Vargas’ vehicle apparently travelled through the median and overturned in the middle of the eastbound lane.

Howard Carpenter, 47, also of Russell Springs, was operating a 2017 Nissan Rogue east bound and was unable to avoid the collision, striking the overturned Nissan pickup. A passenger in Vargas’s vehicle, Diaz, was able to exit the vehicle and was standing in the roadway when a 2021 freightliner semi operated by Allen McDaniel, 49, of McLean, TX, approached the scene and was unable to stop. He struck Diaz and the Nissan Rogue.

Carpenter was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. Vargas was transported to the Russell County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Diaz was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner. McDaniel and his passenger, Vallerie McDaniel, 48, were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by Sergeant Adam Likins. Other KSP personnel, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County EMS, Adair County Coroner’s office and Air Evac Life team, assisted at the scene.