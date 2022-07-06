Man dies in home accident

This story originally ran in the June 30 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-9454.

William Thomas Brown, 61, of Elk Horn, was at his home working on his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on Friday when the vehicle apparently slipped, pinning Brown underneath. Brown died at the scene.

Deputies Derek Padgett and Chandler Staten responded to a call of assistance to a residence at the 5400 block of Speck Ridge Rd. around 20 miles north of Columbia.

It was determined Brown used a hydraulic bottle jack and a piece of wood to lift the vehicle off the ground. The ground in the area of the jack was unlevel, causing the bottle jack to be unlevel in lifting the vehicle, according to the Adair County Sheriff ’s Department.

While Brown was under the vehicle, the weight of the vehicle shifted, causing the bottle jack to fall, pinning Brown underneath it. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Adair County Coroner Todd Akin, Adair County EMS, Knifley Volunteer Fire Department, and Campbellsville Taylor County EMS also responded to the scene.