Mark Hamilton Rees died in his home in Columbia, KY on August 4, 2022. He was born in Key West, Florida in 1963. Mark always said he didn’t want to live to be old and he wanted to die at home. Sadly for us, both these wishes came true.

Mark served 30 years in the United States Navy and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mark was a weapons and ammunition inspection/ safety and fire control officer. He served in Afghanistan and Kosovo and received numerous medals and commendations throughout his military career.

Though he traveled all over the world with the Navy, he was happiest after settling in the hills of Kentucky. Mark was a pretty special person. He loved animals and had a dry sense of humor. Mark was mechanically gifted, loved tinkering in his shop and happily helped friends with all sorts of projects, and was a patient and generous teacher.

He loved to weld, create horse shoe art, make beautiful wooden furniture, tinker in his shop, SCUBA dive, and hunt (although after shooting his first couple of deer admitted he’d rather watch them than shoot them). He also liked fishing and Appleseed competitive shooting, or just sitting on the front porch with his dogs, contemplating life.

Mark is survived by his wife Anita Rees (Columbia, KY), mother-in-law Florence Polens, brother-in-law Jared Polens, sister-in-law Rachel Polens, aunt Joann Koester, good friends Larry Woodcock, Carson Lewis, and four heartbroken Rottweilers.

Mark was preceded in death by both parents, Ellis Stratton Rees and Ruth Lundy Rees, aunt and uncle Jim and Yolee Hester, cousins Dan and Mark Koester, close friends Charlie Skinner and Ray O’Dwyer. He was buried in a private ceremony in the Hill Cemetery next to his friend Roger Fitch.

Donations in Mark’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Sugarfoot Farm Rescue or a charity of your choice.