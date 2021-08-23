Mark Lee Curry, 58, of Columbia, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Lee “Bulldog” Curry.

He is survived by his mother, Rachel Wheet Curry of Columbia, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside service – Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Haven Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brent Piatt officiating. Burial to follow.

There will be no visitation.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.