Mary Haynes

by

Mary Haynes, 84, of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 5, 1936 in Booneville, Kentucky to the late Dewie & Sally Napier Becknell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lewis Haynes on July 24, 2018; three brothers, Dewey Becknell, Jr., James Becknell & John Becknell; and four sisters, Virginia Seale, Lois Hopkins, Reba Hopkins & Barbara Fuchs. Mary was a member of Plum Point Baptist Church and a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Robert Haynes of Columbia, and several other relatives & friends.

In accordance with Governor Beshear’s recommendation and in compliance with the CDC, all services will be private with burial in Haven Hill Cemetery.

For anyone wanting to leave a message for the family, please visit Mary’s obituary on our website (www.grissommartin.com) and we will see that the family receives it.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

