Mary Sue Wise, 71, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at her home.

She was born November 14, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Davis and Norma Shaw Pickett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Pickett; and a sister, Vicki Spray. Sue was a member of Columbia Baptist Church, formerly worked for the DMV in Indianapolis, and a homemaker.

Survivors include: husband – Doug Wise of Columbia; daughters – Shawna Burton, Angel VanVlymen and Brandi (John) Folden all of Columbia; brothers – Bill (Linda) Pickett of Columbia, Marty (Diane) Pickett of Corpus Christi, Texas and Rick Pickett of Texas; sister – Peggy Shillings of Columbia; nine grandchildren – Cody (Mekayla) VanVlymen, Rhianna VanVlymen, Maggie Shirley, Brody Burton, Cory (Deanna) Folden, Michael Folden, Zack Folden, Heather Folden and Hallie Folden; six great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral service – Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Marcum and Bro. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Casket Bearers: John Folden, Cody VanVlymen, Cory Folden, Michael Folden, Harold Shirley, and Brody Burton.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements