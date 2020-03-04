Mayor proclaims March as Academic Recognition Month in Columbia

Mayor Pamela Hoots met with Adair County Schools Superintendent Pamela Stephens and the Adair County Elementary, Middle and High School academic team members to recognize their hard work and achievement for the month of March.

Inside the board room at the Adair County Board of Education, Hoots signed a proclamation alongside Stephens and declared March as Academic Recognition Month in Columbia.

The proclamation states,

“Whereas, we appreciate our educational system and its focus on learning,

Whereas, the teams derive knowledge in problem-solving, teamwork and creative and critical thinking processes.”

In addition, Hoots also handed out honorary mayor certificates to all academic team members. Adair County Middle and High School coach Vicki Leibeck-Owsley accepted one of the honorary mayor certificates in memory of Elizabeth Smith, an Adair County High School freshman and academic team member who passed away last Wednesday, Feb. 26 after a battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.

The Adair County Elementary School Academic Team. Pictured back row (from left): Coach Lisa Newell-Hare, Harli Polk, Addie Baker, Hailey Thomas, Callie Compton, Madi Burns, Natalea Kaylor and Coach Jeana Pike. Middle row: Hannah Kotter, Ben Peck, Matthew Ayala, Pearson Dews, Sophey Smith, Sophie Eaton and Samantha Oliver. Front row: Kailan Parrott, Kylieanne Akin, Patrick Oliver, Braylee Corbin, Briley Breeding and Mariah Kelsay. Not pictured are Summer Rowe and Madison Turner.

The Adair County Middle School Academic Team. Pictured back row (from left): Joseph Kotter, Bailey Watts, Andrew Zinati, Angelica Bell and Coach Vicki Leibeck-Owsley. Front row: Jay Burton, Emma Berry, Trina Nguyen and Abigail Kemp. Not pictured is Brody Blair.

Adair County High School Academic Team members (from left) Hayden Hancock and Timothy Archey. Not pictured are Alannah Bowman, Ty Cheatham, Keaton Coomer, Samantha Feduccia, Alex Godsey, Maddie Harmon, Sadie Kemp, Samuel Kemp, Amber Loy, Elizabeth Rexroat and coaches Vicki Leibeck-Owsley and Brett Reliford.

Adair County High School coach Vicki Leibeck-Owsley accepted an honorary mayor certificates in memory of Elizabeth Smith. From left: Mayor Pamela Hoots, Vicki Leibeck-Owsley and Superintendent Pamela Stephens.