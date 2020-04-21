Melissa Brockman, 46, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence.

She was born August 15, 1973, in New Albany, Indiana and served two tours in Iraq in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include:

Her mother & step-father – Sharon Brockman and William Bates of Greensburg

Five aunts – Sherry Hodges, Donna Loy, Sandy Crawhorn, Connie Ferguson & Tonya Dunn

One uncle – Danny Brockman

A special cousin – Sherry Brockman

Several other relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elzie Brockman and Margaret Dunn, and two uncles, Roger Burton and Nator Brockman.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are planned.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

