Melvin C. Branham, 77, of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at his daughter’s residence. Born in Breeding, KY he is the son of the late Clarence and Hila Pierce Branham.

Mr. Branham was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S. Army. He enjoyed walking, garage sales and flower gardening. He also enjoyed assisting the ladies at Dollar General with getting carts and anything else he could do to help.

Survivors include his daughter Patricia Huddleston of Greensburg; a granddaughter Jessica Kelley of Richmond, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Ray and Jessie “Buddy” Branham and six sisters Zula Lucas, Myrtie Firkins, Nina McKinney, Vernell Branham, Barbara Burton and Mary Alice Branham.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Fudge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday after 9:00am at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.