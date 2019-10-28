Methamphetamine the cause of multiple arrests in Adair County

At 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Chief Deputy Justin Cross was investigating a complaint of suspicious activity out on Holstein Lane in Adair County.

During his investigation, he came into contact with Lewis Burton, 56, of Casey County.

Multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were found to be in his possession and in his immediate control.

Items commonly used in the sale of illegal substances were also seized such as baggies and digital scales.

Chief Deputy Cross lodged Burton in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Adair Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.

Early morning traffic stop in Millerfield community results in methamphetamine arrest

On Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 1:21 a.m. Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin and K-9 Nitro initiated a traffic stop 15 miles east of Columbia. Wendell Reynolds, 37, of Greensburg was arrested by Durbin on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle on suspended operator’s license; and no taillights.

A passenger in the vehicle, Mary K. Underwood, 35, was arrested by Deputy Joey Keith on an outstanding felony indictment warrant from Green County. Both were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. Adair Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.