Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Miller, Pyles arrested on drug charges

by

William Miller, 29, and Jimmy Pyles, 27, both of Columbia, were arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a complaint on West Frazier Avenue. While there, officers observed a vehicle nearby with two males inside and a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

After making contact and a thorough search, both Miller and Pyles were found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, with one of the males also in possession of a large sum of cash and scales.

Miller has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Pyles has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Evan Burton was assisted on the scene by sergeant Jr. Murphy and officer Gary Roy.

 

 