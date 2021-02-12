Miller, Pyles arrested on drug charges

William Miller, 29, and Jimmy Pyles, 27, both of Columbia, were arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a complaint on West Frazier Avenue. While there, officers observed a vehicle nearby with two males inside and a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

After making contact and a thorough search, both Miller and Pyles were found to be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, with one of the males also in possession of a large sum of cash and scales.

Miller has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Pyles has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer Evan Burton was assisted on the scene by sergeant Jr. Murphy and officer Gary Roy.