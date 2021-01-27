Missy Grider, 50, of Columbia, Ky., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Hatcher, her step-father, Stanley Lawson, one brother Brent Hatcher, and one sister, Pamela Hatcher.

Missy was a member of Columbia Christian Church, was office manager for Coffey Vet Center, very passionate about animals and had previously worked on the Relay for Life committee.

Survivors include: husband – Todd Grider of Columbia, daughter – Paige Grider of Columbia, mother – Peggy Lawson of Columbia, brother – Landon Rayburn of Columbia, sister – Kendra Corbin of Columbia, two nephews & one niece – Neal Rayburn, Anne Riley & Brooks Corbin, father-in-law & mother-in-law – Tommy & Marsha Grider of Columbia, and special friend & co-worker – Dr. Janice Coffey of Columbia

Several other relatives & friends also survived.

Funeral service – Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Terry White officiating.

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Thursday

All attendees to the visitation and/or funeral are required to wear a facial covering and follow the healthy at work guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Relay for Life or the Green River Animal Shelter which can be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Casket Bearers: Troy Hancock, Alex Hancock, Shad Giles, Chris Tucker, Bryan Caldwell, and Jeff Hatcher