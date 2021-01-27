Adair County Community Voice

Missy Grider

by

Missy Grider, 50, of Columbia, Ky., died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Hatcher, her step-father, Stanley Lawson, one brother Brent Hatcher, and one sister, Pamela Hatcher.

Missy was a member of Columbia Christian Church, was office manager for Coffey Vet Center, very passionate about animals and had previously worked on the Relay for Life committee.

Survivors include: husband – Todd Grider of Columbia, daughter – Paige Grider of Columbia, mother – Peggy Lawson of Columbia, brother – Landon Rayburn of Columbia, sister – Kendra Corbin of Columbia, two nephews & one niece – Neal Rayburn, Anne Riley & Brooks Corbin, father-in-law & mother-in-law – Tommy & Marsha Grider of Columbia, and special friend & co-worker – Dr. Janice Coffey of Columbia

Several other relatives & friends also survived.

Funeral service – Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Terry White officiating.

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Thursday

All attendees to the visitation and/or funeral are required to wear a facial covering and follow the healthy at work guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Relay for Life or the Green River Animal Shelter which can be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Casket Bearers: Troy Hancock, Alex Hancock, Shad Giles, Chris Tucker, Bryan Caldwell, and Jeff Hatcher