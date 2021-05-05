Montgomery arrested for possession, outstanding warrant

Curtis Montgomery, of Russell Springs, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on public intoxication and drug charges following a disturbance in Columbia.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious male at the Lindsey Wilson College Sports Park on Russell Road Wednesday. Montgomery, 27, was allegedly confronting students and staff on the field. He was apparently speaking incoherently and was verbally aggressive.

When officers arrived, Montgomery had left the field and was later apprehended on Carrie Bolin Drive. He was found to be in the possession of suspected methamphetamine, and was found to have an active warrant from Russell County.

Montgomery has been charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and was taken in on his outstanding warrant.

Officer Adam Cravens was the arresting officer. He was assisted at the scene by Sgt. Charles Greer, officer Nathan Bradshaw and Adair County’s Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett.