While investigating a complaint, Adair County Sheriff Chief Deputy Justin Cross made contact with Justice Stamper, 21, of Monticello on Liberty Road.

During the investigation, it was found that Stamper was in possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Columbia Police Department officers.