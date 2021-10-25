Murray arrested on drug charges

Jennifer Murray of Columbia was arrested Sunday after officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a dispute call on Ashley Court.

The initial call was on a property dispute over a vehicle. When officers arrived, the female came out of the residence to speak with the officers and was visibly under the influence. After being put in custody, a search also found the female to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Murray, 45, has been charged with public intoxication as well as possession of methamphetamine.

Officer Joey Keith was the arresting officer.